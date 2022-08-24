Poompuhar in Erode offers collection of Ganesh idols

Idols of Lord Ganesh in different hues and made of clay, paper mache and sandalwood are on display at Poompuhar Showroom on Mettur Road here.

In view of Vinayagar Chaturthi on August 31, Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited organised the exhibition in which idols made of white marble, different metals, marble powder were on display at the exhibition-cum-sale at the showroom that began on Wednesday. Idols made of clay in different forms and sizes are on display at the exhibition.

Prices of idols range from ₹ 60 to ₹ 1 lakh and a special discount of 10% are offered for every purchase to the customers. Also, all debit and credit cards are accepted at the showroom for which no service charge would be levied. The exhibition is open on all days from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., including Sundays, till September 4.