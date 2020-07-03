Poompuhar focuses on online sales

03 July 2020 22:43 IST

Poompuhar, the retail arm of Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation, is focusing more on online sales, especially in tier-two and tier-three cities in the State.

According to R. Narendra Bose, manager of the Poompuhar outlet in Coimbatore, efforts are on to organise a virtual expo soon, involving artisans in and around Coimbatore district. Usually, when there is an online order, the goods are sent to Chennai to be packed and shipped to customers. With Chennai becoming a hotspot for COVID-19 cases, the goods are packed and sent from Coimbatore.

"On July 1, we sent a brass lamp and black metal statue to New Delhi for an order worth ₹1.12 lakh," he said. The plan is to showcase more products that are made by artisans in the region. "We have contacted a kolu doll maker and an artisan who make wooden carvings. We will gradually rope in artisans who make products out of coconut shells, etc. They will be supported to shoot photos and videos of their products and these will be uploaded on the Poompuhar website. The aim is to make the customers get a feel of the products," Mr. Bose said.

"There are several products unique to this region. We want to display more of those online," he added. So far, sales through online platforms had not been much for Poompuhar in Coimbatore. Now, it has become a focus area. Poompuhar is also selling on e-commerce portals such as India Mart and Amazon, Mr. Bose added.