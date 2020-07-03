Poompuhar focuses on online sales

Poompuhar, the retail arm of Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation, is focusing more on online sales, especially in tier-two and tier-three cities in the State.
According to R. Narendra Bose, manager of the Poompuhar outlet in Coimbatore, efforts are on to organise a virtual expo soon, involving artisans in and around Coimbatore district. Usually, when there is an online order, the goods are sent to Chennai to be packed and shipped to customers. With Chennai becoming a hotspot for COVID-19 cases, the goods are packed and sent from Coimbatore.
"On July 1, we sent a brass lamp and black metal statue to New Delhi for an order worth ₹1.12 lakh," he said. The plan is to showcase more products that are made by artisans in the region. "We have contacted a kolu doll maker and an artisan who make wooden carvings. We will gradually rope in artisans who make products out of coconut shells, etc. They will be supported to shoot photos and videos of their products and these will be uploaded on the Poompuhar website. The aim is to make the customers get a feel of the products," Mr. Bose said.
"There are several products unique to this region. We want to display more of those online," he added. So far, sales through online platforms had not been much for Poompuhar in Coimbatore. Now, it has become a focus area. Poompuhar is also selling on e-commerce portals such as India Mart and Amazon, Mr. Bose added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath