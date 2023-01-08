Poolampatti sugar cane to be part of Pongal gift hampers, this year

January 08, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Salem

Sugar cane from Poolampatti will be a part of Pongal gift hamper in the State, which will be distributed through the fair price shops from Monday.

Poolampatti, a town panchayat located 49 km from Salem, is known for its sugar cane. Farmers at Poolampatti, located near the banks of the Cauvery, grow sugar cane as the main crop, covering nearly 350 acres. Due to its sweetness, the cane is sent to Surat, Nashik, and Pune every year.

Following the announcement that sugar cane will be included in the Pongal gift hamper, officials from various districts visited Poolampatti and surrounding villages such as Koodakal, Kuppanur, Pillukurichi, Onamparaiyur, Nedunkulam, Siluvampalayam, and Koneripatti to purchase cane directly from the farmers.

R. Nadesan, a resident, said that due to the quality of the mud and the availability of Cauvery water most days of the year, Poolampatti sugar cane is known for its sweetness. “Last year, we received adequate rainfall, which helped get a good yield for this year’s Pongal festival. The earlier decision of the Tamil Nadu government not to procure cane for Pongal gift hampers spread shock waves among farmers, and we staged a protest. Expecting the government procurement, farmers cultivated cane. If the government does not procure, middlemen and traders will procure for a meagre price. Fortunately, the government changed its position, and officials from various districts are visiting Poolampatti from last week to procure the produce.”

Another farmer, N. Babu Janardhanan, said that 210 farmers cultivate sugar cane, including 110 registered farmers, and on an average 20,000 sugar cane will be cultivated on an acre. If the season is good, it touches 23,000 cane per acre. Farmers spend nearly ₹2.60 lakh for one acre, including cost of manure and for cutting and harvesting cane in 10 months. If the government procured sugar cane, we will get profit. If the government does not procure from the farmers, we will incur huge losses.”

The district administration purchased over seven lakh sugar cane in the last two days. "We urge the State Government to procure cane regularly from us every year and to increase the price by ₹2 per cane from next year, considering the increase in manure prices," he said.