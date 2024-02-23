ADVERTISEMENT

Pony rescued from circus troupe at Bokkapuram temple festival in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

February 23, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The circus troupe that performed at the Bokkapuram temple festival in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve made the pony jump through fire. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A pony that was part of a travelling circus was rescued by animal rights activists during the Bokkapuram temple festival in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR).

As part of the celebrations, the circus was making goats and dogs climb ladders and benches and perform acrobatics, while the pony was being made to jump through fire, said Nigel Otter, Chairman of The India Project for Animals and Nature (IPAN). Mr. Otter, along with members of the Nilgiris Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA), were informed of the performing animals and submitted a complaint to the Masinagudi police. They were empowered by the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board to seize the pony which was emaciated and in need of medical treatment, said Mr. Otter.

Shruti Vinodh Raj, honorary member of the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board, said that circuses that use animals have to register with the Animal Welfare Board of India and obtain a performing animal certificate. “There are strict conditions even then, which do not allow for animals to be made to perform dangerous acts or without adequate rest,” said Ms. Raj.

The pony is in possession of IPAN at their farm and is said to be recuperating.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Nilgiris / animal

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US