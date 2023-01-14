Pongal spirit picks up in Erode, bus stand, railway station teeming with people

January 14, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST

Ahead of the Pongal festival on Sunday, shoppers thronged the markets to purchase essentials for the celebrations. The bus stand and railway station were teeming with people on Saturday.

The shops at the Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market and the Uzhavar Sandhai at Sampath Nagar saw brisk sale of turmeric, coconut, sugar cane, ash gourd, banana leaves, vegetables, fruits and other essentials throughout the day. Temporary shops selling the various items, including Rangoli powders, along the road and in market areas witnessed good sales. Shops selling clay pots and puja items also did brisk business.

Many traders said that COVID1-19 pandemic had affected sales in 2020 and 2021. Incessant rain during Pongal in 2022 also hit sales. “Though the price of vegetables had gone up this year, the sales were good,” said a retailer at the market.

Shops on R.K.V. Road and Manikoondu areas also witnessed heavy crowd.

Meanwhile, the Corporation’s Central Bus Terminal witnessed congestion throughout the day as over 100 special buses were operated by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Limited (TNSTC), Erode Region, and over 250 buses by other divisions. The railway junction was also teeming with people.