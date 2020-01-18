Pongal special service: TNSTC division earns ₹3.76 cr. revenue

The Coimbatore Division of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation has earned over ₹3.76 crore revenue by operating special buses for Pongal festival.

According to a press release issued by the corporation, TNSTC operated 1,781 special buses in the four zones of the Coimbatore Division namely Coimbatore, Udhagamandalam, Erode and Tiruppur between January 10 and 15.

Coimbatore Zone saw a revenue of ₹138.18 lakh, Udhagamandalam Zone collected ₹42.47 lakh, Erode ₹113.15 lakh and Tiruppur ₹82.95 lakh in revenue.

Out of the 1,781 special buses, the maximum number of buses were operated by the division on January 14.

On that day, 966 buses were operated - 391 in Coimbatore, 24 in Udhagamandalam, 283 in Erode and 268 in Tiruppur.

The TNSTC Coimbtaore Division has also arranged bus services from January 18 to 21 for passengers to return to their home towns after Pongal celebrations in all the four zones.

It will operate more special buses depending on the requirements of the passengers, it said.