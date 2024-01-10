Pongal hampers to be distributed to over 4.67 lakh card holders in Dharmapuri

January 10, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST

Distribution of Pongal hampers has commenced at fair price outlets in Dharmapuri district on Wednesday.

The hampers, which include a ₹1,000 cash benefit. will be distributed to 4,67,802 family cards through 466 full-time and 576 part-time fair price outlets of the district, as well as through 43 fair price outlets of the civil supplies corporation.

Earlier, upon inauguration of the Scheme by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, distribution was inaugurated by Dharmapuri Collector K.Shanthi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hampers are being distributed in Krishnagiri district too.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.