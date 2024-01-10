ADVERTISEMENT

Pongal hampers to be distributed to over 4.67 lakh card holders in Dharmapuri

January 10, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A boy carries a sugarcane stalk that came with the Pongal hamper in Krishnagiri on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

Distribution of Pongal hampers has commenced at fair price outlets in Dharmapuri district on Wednesday.

The hampers, which include a ₹1,000 cash benefit. will be distributed to 4,67,802 family cards through 466 full-time and 576 part-time fair price outlets of the district, as well as through 43 fair price outlets of the civil supplies corporation.

Earlier, upon inauguration of the Scheme by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, distribution was inaugurated by Dharmapuri Collector K.Shanthi.

Hampers are being distributed in Krishnagiri district too.

