Pongal gift items cannot be consumed by humans, says Annamalai

Claiming that the 21 items given as part of the Pongal gift hampers could not be consumed by humans, BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai on Wednesday alleged corruption to the tune of ₹165 crore in the purchase of ‘manjapai’ (yellow bag) and sugarcane.

Campaigning for the BJP candidates in the urban local bodies elections here, he said that while a yellow bag is available at ₹5, the DMK government had purchased it for ₹60 apiece, earning ₹130 crore. Also, party men procured a stick of sugar cane for ₹25 and sold it for ₹40. “They have earned ₹165 crore only by procuring these two products,” he said. He pointed to the inferior quality items distributed through ration shops. “If corruption occurs in this manner, how can they [the DMK government] ensure good governance,” he asked.

Mr. Annamalai said 73% of the people who pledged their jewellery were ineligible for the loan waiver scheme and blamed the DMK for failing to keep its Assembly election promises. “They made 517 promises, but were unable to fulfil even seven in the last eight months after coming to power.”

He said people had seen Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s eight-year rule and praised him for providing 172 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines. “It is a big achievement of Mr. Modi.”

Modakkurichi MLA C. Saraswathi and district office-bearers were present.