Pongal gift hampers to 6.76 lakh card holders

A total of 6,76,218 family card holders will get the Pongal gift hampers with ₹ 1,000 each in their respective fair price ships from January 9 to 12.

Officials said that 6,00,814 card holders, who have exercised option for rice, 67,998 Antoydaya Anna Yojana Card holders, 1,412 families of policemen, 46 Forest Department families, two Prison Department families, 5,913 families that receive old age pension, and 33 Annapurna card holders would receive the gift hampers and cash at the respective ration shops.

They said that the gift hampers contained one kg each of raw rice and jaggery, sugarcane, 20 g each of cashew nuts and raisins and five g cardamom along with dhoti and sari. While the free dhoti and sari would cost ₹ 14.84 crore, gift hamper would cost ₹ 71.34 crore, they added.

Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation had already procured the items and packed it and is ready for distribution to the card holders.

The officials said that the card holders would be informed of the time and date of receiving the hampers at the ration shops and added that steps were taken for smooth distribution. Rations shops would function from 8.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and from 1.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. on these days.

Collector C. Kathiravan, in a press release, said that elderly and differently-abled persons would be given priority in the issue of gift hampers and separate queues would be formed for men and women at the shops.

“An One-Time Password will be sent to the registered mobile number of the card holder and any member, whose name is in the family card, can receive the hamper,” he added.