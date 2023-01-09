Pongal gift hampers handed over to beneficiaries in the Nilgiris

January 09, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST

The Nilgiris District Collector, S.P. Amrith, on Monday handed over rice, sugar and ₹1,000 to beneficiaries as part of the Pongal gift hamper on Monday.

In a press release, the district administration stated that the government had announced the Pongal gift to beneficiaries with ration cards to enable them to celebrate Pongal. A kg of rice, sugar, sugar cane and ₹1,000 will be given to all those eligible, it was stated. The gifts were given to beneficiaries in a special event held in Muthorai Palada outside Udhagamandalam town on Monday.

There are a total of 335 fair price shops being run by the Co-operative union in the Nilgiris, with 1,83,624 beneficiaries, while 28 shops are run by the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation where 18,400 card holders purchase rations from. The women’s self help groups also run 26 shops where 15,535 people purchase rations. There are also 15 fair price shops where 2,235 people obtain rations from inside estates. In total, the district has 404 fair price shops in Coonoor, Kotagiri, Udhagamandalam, Gudalur, Pandalur and Kundah taluks, with 2,19,794 people holding ration cards in the district.

A total of ₹21.97 crore worth of rations are to be handed over to the beneficiaries, with the collector urging residents to come forward and collect their Pongal gifts from local ration shops in the district.

