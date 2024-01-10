GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pongal gift hampers distributed to family card holders in Coimbatore, Tiruppur

January 10, 2024 06:38 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Pongal gift hampers were distributed to family card holders entitled to rice rations and Sri Lankan Tamil families residing in rehabilitation camps in Coimbatore by Minister of Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy on Wednesday.

The hampers included a kg each of raw rice and sugar, sugarcane and ₹1,000 in cash. These will be distributed to around 11,04,836 families in the days leading up to Pongal. “Through this, we have made efforts to streamline the distribution process, avoiding overcrowding at fair price shops,” the Minister said.

Distribution of Pongal gift hampers to eligible families in Tiruppur district was initiated at a fair price shop in Sathya Colony on Wednesday by Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan, in the presence of District Collector T. Christuraj and Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar.

A total of 7,97,852 family card holders in Tiruppur district are entitled to rice rations, an eligibility set by the State government for receiving the gift hamper, besides free sarees and dhotis.

