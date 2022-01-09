Pongal gift hampers distributed to 2.15 lakh PDS cardholders in Dharmapuri

A total of 2.15 lakh PDS cardholders in the district have received the Pongal gift hampers distributed by the State government, District Collector S. Divyadarshini said in a release here on Saturday.

Ms.Divyadarshini along with senior officials inspected the distribution of hampers at ration shops in Pappiradipatti and Nallanur .

According to the officials, there are 1,071 ration shops in the district. As many as 4,60,825 rice cardholders and 718 rice cardholders in Sri Lankan refugee camps were eligible to receive the hampers.

As on Saturday, 2,15,200 rice card holders have received the hampers in the district. The public were advised to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols at the ration shops while collecting the hampers.