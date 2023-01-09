ADVERTISEMENT

Pongal gift hampers costing ₹ 61.93 crores to be distributed in Krishnagiri district

January 09, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Family card holders waiting outside a fair price outlet in Krishnagiri on Monday to collect the Pongal gift hamper. | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

Distribution of Pongal gift hampers began at 1,094 fair price outlets in Krishnagiri on Monday. A total of 5,59,272 rice card holders, including 338 families in the Sri Lankan refugee camp, would receive the hampers.

The hamper contains 1 kg rice, 1 kg sugar, sugar cane, sari, dhoti and ₹ 1,000 cash.  

The hampers, totally costing ₹ 61.93 crore, would be distributed through 1,058 fair price outlets under the Cooperative societies, and 36 fair price outlets under the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation across the district.

Earlier, District Revenue Officer S. Rajeshwari flagged off the distribution through the fair price shops.

