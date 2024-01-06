‘Pongal gift hampers, cash can be given as coupons’

January 06, 2024 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Tamil Nadu Federation of Powerloom Associations has suggested coupons for ₹1,000 that can be redeemed at Co-optex and Chinthamani outlets as Pongal gift rather than payment of cash or distribution of gift hampers.

Federation secretary P. Kandavel said, in a press release, that the government should give ₹500 coupon that could be used to purchase clothing at Co-optex outlets and ₹500 coupon that could be used to purchase grocery items at Chinthamani outlets. Such a move would increase sales and revenue at the government-run retail outlets and would benefit the public.

“It will avoid outgo of funds for the government,” he said.

The Coimbatore Consumer Cause has demanded payment of Pongal gift of ₹1,000 each to sugar card holders who are in the economically weaker section.

Its secretary K. Kathirmathiyon said the Tamil Nadu government announced ₹1,000 each as Pongal gift to rice card holders, except State and Central government employees, those paying Income Tax, employees of public sector undertakings, and sugar card and white card holders. There were poor people in the sugar card category also since rice and sugar cards were given based on consumer option and not based on financial status.

Further, the government had announced Pongal gift hamper to all the 2.19 rice card holders. This need not be given to those in the exempted category and should instead be distributed to the deserving in the other card holder categories, he said.