Pongal festival celebrated in educational institutions in Erode

January 13, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - ERODE

S P Saravanan
Students preparing Pongal at the Government Model Girls Higher Secondary School at Panneerselvam Park in Erode on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Pongal festival was celebrated in educational institutions across the district on Friday. Students donning traditional attire prepared sweet pongal and performed dance events.

At the Pongal Vizha held at Bannari Amman Institute of Technology in Sathyamangalam, celebrations were held in the presence of S.V. Balasubramaniam, chairman of the institute, M.P. Vijayakumar, trustee, C. Palanisamy, principal, and faculty.

Students participated in events like seedling planting, rangoli, slippery pole, breaking the sugarcane, musical chair, slow cycle race, tug-of-war and uri adithal. Cultural events marked the celebrations and prizes were distributed to the winners.

The festival was celebrated at Kangeyam Group of Institutions at Kangeyam in which various competitions were conducted and prizes distributed to the winners. N. Ramalingam, chairman, C.K. Venkatachalam, secretary, S. Anandavadivel, correspondent and faculty were present.

Likewise, Pongal was celebrated at Sri Vasavi College (self-finance wing), Government Model Girls Higher Secondary School at Panneerselvam Park and at various schools and colleges in the district..

