Pongal celebrations organised for persons with disabilities in Coimbatore

January 14, 2024 06:20 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore District Association of Charities, a non-governmental organisation, hosted Pongal celebrations on Sunday in the city that saw the participation of over 500 individuals with disabilities and 30 transgender persons.

During the event, Pongal gift hampers containing rice, butter, sugar, turmeric, and other essentials were distributed. Additionally, participants received supplies to boil milk as part of the festivities.

The event included a dance performance and the NGO members addressed grievances raised by the attendees. As many as 63 requests were received, covering various needs such as shelter, tailoring machines, three-wheeler scooters, and wheelchairs. “Two participants who had submitted requests before the event received new wheelchairs during the celebrations,” Deve Govindarajulu, president of the organisation, said.

Expressing gratitude, a participant said, “This is a rare inclusion in Pongal celebrations in the city. Unlike previous occasions where we received gifts, this event allowed us to actively participate in Pongal rituals and voice our needs.”

