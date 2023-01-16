Pongal celebrations held at Theppakadu Elephant Camp

January 16, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Elephants at the Theppakadu Elephant Camp in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve were given a special feast during the Pongal celebration held on Monday.

The celebration began with a puja at the temple located in the camp, followed by a special feast of nutrient-rich foods, including sweet pongal, to the elephants

Officials said that the elephants were given a bath and fed the special food at the camp on Monday.

Members of the public had also gathered to watch the feeding held at the camp.

Officials said that due to the Pongal holidays, there had been an influx of tourists to the Nilgiris and to the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve from across the State, as well as from Kerala and Karnataka. Efforts had been taken to clean up the reserve and prevent littering of plastic.

Field Director of MTR D. Venkatesh, District Superintendent of Police K. Prabhakar, District Collector S.P. Amrith, Deputy Directors of MTR, and members of the public took part in the celebration.

