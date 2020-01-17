Pongal celebrations held at Thekkampatti elephant camp

The elephant rejuvenation camp at Thekkampatti near Mettupalayam witnessed Pongal celebrations on Thursday involving rituals, various competitions for mahouts and feeding of elephants.

Officials from Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department said competitions such as badminton, bicycle race, running race, musical chair and tug-of-war were held for mahouts.

Nearly 60 participants including the mahouts and assistant mahouts of the 28 elephants participated in these contests, which were held on Tuesday and Wednesday. “Being a rejuvenation camp, we did not want to conduct any competitions for the elephants as there is a possibility of injuries,” an official said.

On Thursday, gaja puja (ritual for elephants) and traditional Pongal celebrations were held. The elephants were fed with sarkkarai pongal (sweet pongal) dish and sugarcane. While the mahouts wore pink shirts for the celebrations, each of the elephants wore silk sarees, strung like shawls, as part of the decorations, officials said.

K. Rajamanickam, HR&CE Joint Commissioner for Coimbatore Zone, along with other officials from the department participated in the celebrations and felicitated the winners of the competitions.

With all the elephants in the camp being overweight, feeding of delicacies and sugarcane was carefully monitored by mahouts and veterinarians, according to officials. The 48-day-long annual rejuvenation camp for temple and mutt elephants across the State was inaugurated on December 15. It will end on January 31.