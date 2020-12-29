‘Pongal cash gift with poll in mind’

Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi general secretary E.R. Eswaran on Sunday said that the State government announced the ₹ 2,500 Pongal cash gift for rice cardholders with the Assembly elections in mind.
“They might have done this for the elections, but they will not reap its benefits,” he asserted.
Speaking to reporters in Tiruppur after inaugurating a blood donation camp, he said the release of V.K. Sasikala from prison will cause disturbances within the AIADMK. He accused the State government of instigating caste-based riots through its recommendation to group seven Scheduled Castes under the name of ‘Devendra Kula Vellalars’. Alleging that the move was done for political gains, he said that protests have been taking place across the State condemning the announcement.
