‘Pongal cash gift with poll in mind’

Mr. Eswaran also alleged that the State government announced the Rs. 2,500 Pongal cash gift for rice cardholders with the upcoming Assembly elections in mind. “They might have done this for the elections, but they will not reap its benefits,” he asserted. The release of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s confidante V.K. Sasikala from prison will cause disturbances within the AIADMK, he remarked.