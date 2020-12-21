Pongal cash gift: Minister denies allegations

Tiruppur

21 December 2020 00:46 IST

Denying allegations made by the Opposition that the ₹2,500 Pongal cash gift for rice cardholders was announced with Assembly elections in mind, Minister for Animal Husbandry Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan said on Sunday that the cash gifts were being given by the State government every year for the Pongal festival.

He inaugurated three Amma Mini Clinics within Palladam Assembly constituency at Peruntholuvu, Pollikalipalayam and Ganapathypalayam on Sunday.

Speaking to the mediapersons, he asserted that the AIADMK will win “in all the 234 constituencies” in the elections.

Noting that 21 Amma Mini Clinics have been allocated to Tiruppur district by the State government, Mr. Radhakrishnan added that the initiative has been widely welcomed by the public.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami will inaugurate the veterinary park at Thalaivasal, Salem district in January 2021 and the construction works will be completed by the end of this month, he said.

Minister for Municipal Administration S.P. Velumani will participate in the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Veterinary College and Research Institute at Pannaikinaru village in Udumalpet taluk on December 27, Mr. Radhakrishnan added.

Following this, Mr. Radhakrishnan handed over the appointment orders to the candidates who were selected by various private firms at the two-day job fair conducted in Udumalpet.

Out of 10,150 unemployed graduates who participated, 4,050 have received appointment orders in two days, a release said. About 200 private firms participated in the job fair.

‘Will not help AIADMK’

Meanwhile, Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) general secretary E.R. Eswaran asserted on Sunday that the Pongal cash gift will not help the AIADMK in the Assembly elections.

Speaking to the mediapersons in Palladam, he alleged that the State government was unable to provide cash assistance during the COVID-19 lockdown but has now announced it for Pongal.

The AIADMK’s alleged support of the three farm laws will also affect its prospects in the election, he claimed. The KMDK will begin its election campaign in January and will focus on security for farmers, Mr. Eswaran said.