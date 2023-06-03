Polytechnic students start applying for lateral entry into engineering programmes

June 03, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST

COIMBATORE: The section of students of polytechnic colleges desirous of acquiring higher degrees is in the process of applying for lateral entry into engineering programmes offered by Anna University and its affiliated colleges.

The applications will be received in online mode till this month-end. Anna University, which started the admission process from the start of this month, has informed that the certificate verificiation will be carried out from July 1 to 15, and that the rank list will be published on July 21. The general counselling will be conducted in three rounds: July 27 to 30, August 1 to 4, and August 6 to 9.

Though many in polytechnic colleges get placements in industries, a section of students have been exercising the option of gaining lateral entry into engineering programmes, utilising the provision of All India Council for Technical Education for admitting 10 percent of intake, according to a faculty of Government Polytechnic College, Coimbatore.

“Most of the students in polytechnic colleges prefer to be placed in industries as there is time-bound improvements in the salary and job conditions,” he said.

The proportion of students utilising the lateral entry provision is more from self-financed private polytechnic colleges where the placements are not so robust comparatively, it is learnt.

Nevertheless, the students in final year are oriented on the higher educational opportunities. In any case, students pursuing engineering after polytechnic education are placed in a better position to excel in academics, particularly in practical examinations and project work, a principal of a polytechnic college in Coimbatore said.

Likewise, the polytechnic colleges are also learnt to have reached out to higher secondary schools and Industrial Training Institutes to apprise them about the scope for lateral entry into second year in polytechnic colleges.

Students who have passed Plus Two examination with any the following three subjects: Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Computer Science, Electronics, Information Technology, Biology, Informatics Practice, Biotechnology, Technical Vocational Subject, Agriculture, Engineering Graphics, Business Studies, Entrepreneurship, are admitted into the second year of polytechnic course. Likewise, students with SSLC and two years of ITI are also admitted into the second year.