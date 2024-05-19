Pollution Control Board to close down ‘unauthorised’ tar plant at Kodangipalayam village in Tiruppur

The Pollution Control Board has reportedly initiated steps to close down a tar plant on Arakulam Road at Kodangipalayam village in Palladam taluk, for allegedly operating without permission.

The officials had, last week, assured the villagers who had demanded the unit’s closure that a showcause notice will be issued soon.

Espousing the cause of the villagers, the Tamil Nadu Sutrusoozhal Padhukappu Iyakkam, Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Padhukappu, and Sangam Satta Virodha Kalquarry Edhirppu Iyakkam had made representation that the plant was functioning “in violation of norms” within 100-metre distance from the Coimbatore-Tiruchi highway, habitations, and a school.

The norms for operation of hotmix plant being stringent, the unit has to be closed down in view of the respiratory problems being faced by the local residents, the organisations alleged.

The representation said that no hot mix plant should be allowed within 500 metres from approved habitation or layouts and must be 200 metres away from national or state highways. (The distance is measured from the edge of the metalled road to physical/ administrative boundary of the hot mix plant.)

The organisations claimed that the unit had not put in place air pollution control measures that requires the hot mix plant to discharge flue gases after the dust control system through a stack of minimum height of six metres (from ground level) with necessary platform and port holes for periodic collection of stack emission samples.

Pollution Control Board officials did not respond to phone calls and messages.