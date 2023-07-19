Pollution Control Board reaching out to schools, colleges to scale up awareness on banned plastic items in Tiruppur

July 19, 2023 05:33 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST

: Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has been trying hard to root out utilisation of banned plastic items by retail outlets through a combination of awareness initiatives and raids with support of local bodies, in Tiruppur district.

In recent months, the TNPCB had organised awareness programmes in Chikkanna Government Arts College in Tiruppur town, Government Arts College in Dharapuram, Nanjappa Boys’ Higher Secondary School and a few other institutions. At Chikkanna Government Arts College, NSS volunteers demonstrated how the use of newspapers could be optimised as an alternative to plastic packaging. Likewise, at Dharapuram, the students enacted a street play and took a pledge for protection of soil and water resources through avoiding use of hazardous plastic products.

At schools, the TNPCB conducts drawing and other competitions to drive home the awareness, through tie-ups with like-minded NGOs.

Enforcing ban on single-use plastics has been a priority for the department as per the directives of the High Court, M. Saravanakumar, District Environment Engineer, Tiruppur (North), said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The district officials who have been vested the responsibility of ensuring the prevention of storage, supply, transport, sale, and use of banned plastic items, are apparently finding the going tough to plug the supply channel to the shops. They have, however, been able to create a deterrent effect through surprise raids and confiscation of the banned plastic materials.

While assuring that the scope for manufacture of the banned plastic materials within the district does not exist, officials acknowledge that preventing supply of the hazardous packaging material to shops has been a challenge.

The list of banned items, as per the notification of Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules during August 2021 by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, includes -ear buds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice- cream sticks, polystyrene (Thermocol) for decoration, plastic plates, cups, glasses, cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, straw, trays, wrapping or packing films around sweet boxes, invitation cards, cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners less than 100 micron, stirrers.

According to plastic manufacturers, the availability of these items, despite the ban, was because of the difficulties they encounter in obtaining Extended Producers’ Responsibility (EPR) authorisation from the Central Pollution Control Board, due to the State government’s refusal to issue Consent to Operate (CTO) certificates, in view of the ban on single-use plastic products. This has worked to the benefit of plastic manufacturers from others States, they contend.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.