Pollution Control Board in Dharmapuri issues guidelines ahead of Vinayaka Chathurthi

The District Pollution Control Board has issued a string of guidelines on nature of idols permissible for immersion in water bodies in the designated sites by the district administration.

Only idols made of natural, bio-degradable and eco-friendly raw materials without toxic,inorganic materials, and free of plaster of paris, polystyrene shall be permitted to be immersed in water bodies.

The Pollution Control Board has mandated that idols shall be made only of dried flowers, straws be used for making ornaments of idols, and natural resins for trees may be used for giving sheen for idols to lend them attractive.

Use of single use plastics, thermocols are forbidden in the making of idols/pandals/or for any decoration. Use of toxic, and non-biodegradable chemical dyes, oil paints, enamels, synthetic, paints are prohibited. Instead, organic dye and natural water based colours may be used for idols to prevent toxicity. Idols may be decorated and beautified with removable and washable fabrics, instead of paints.

The idols may be immersed only in designated sites notified by the district administration and in compliance with the guidelines prescribed by the District Pollution Control Board. Idols may be immersed in Vanniyar dam; Varattaru dam; Echambadi dam; Kesariguilihaiah dam; Thenpennayaru and Hogenakkal.