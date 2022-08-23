Pollution Control Board in Dharmapuri issues guidelines ahead of Vinayaka Chathurthi

Special Correspondent
August 23, 2022 19:53 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The District Pollution Control Board has issued a string of guidelines on nature of idols permissible for immersion in water bodies in the designated sites by the district administration.  

ADVERTISEMENT

Only idols made of natural, bio-degradable and eco-friendly raw materials without toxic,inorganic materials, and free of plaster of paris, polystyrene shall be permitted to be immersed in water bodies.

The Pollution Control Board has mandated that idols shall be made only of dried flowers, straws be used for making ornaments of idols, and natural resins for trees may be used for giving sheen for idols to lend them attractive.  

Use of single use plastics, thermocols are forbidden in the making of idols/pandals/or for any decoration. Use of toxic, and non-biodegradable chemical dyes, oil paints, enamels, synthetic, paints are prohibited. Instead, organic dye and natural water based colours may be used for idols to prevent toxicity. Idols may be decorated and beautified with removable and washable fabrics, instead of paints. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The idols may be immersed only in designated sites notified by the district administration and in compliance with the guidelines prescribed by the District Pollution Control Board.  Idols may be immersed in Vanniyar dam; Varattaru dam; Echambadi dam; Kesariguilihaiah dam; Thenpennayaru and Hogenakkal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app