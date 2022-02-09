Polling stations reduced as many contestants elected unopposed

With 21 contestants in the urban local bodies election elected unopposed, the number of polling stations was reduced from 1,251 to 1,221 in the district.

Direct election is scheduled to be held on February 19 for 60 wards in Corporation, 102 wards in four municipalities and 630 wards in 42 town panchayats in the district.

A total of 3,301 nominations were received for contesting in 792 wards and during scrutiny, 67 nominations were rejected while 489 were withdrawn. This led to one contestant for the post of corporation councillor elected unopposed while 20 ward members in town panchayats were also elected unopposed. Hence, elections will be held for 771 posts for which 2,724 contestants are in fray.

Officials said that the number of polling stations was reduced by 30 and 4,395 poll personnel would be deployed on duty in polling stations against the earlier 4,530 personnel who had undergone the first phase of training.

They said that training for the personnel who will serve as presiding officers and polling officers will be held at 14 centres in the district on Thursday. The final phase of training would be held on February 18 during which allotment letters for each polling station would be given to them and the officers would be asked to report for duty at the polling stations on the same day.