Polling officials for Dharmapuri

The district administration has released the list of polling officers for the upcoming urban local bodies polls for Dharmapuri Municipality and the 10 town panchayats.

S.Chitra, Commissioner, Dharmapuri municipality, has been designated polling officer for Dharmapuri Municipal elections (04342-260910, 7397396253); R.Kalairani, Executive officer, for Harur town panchayat (04346-222037, 7824058543); S.Yasoda, Executive officer, for Kadathur town panchayat (04346-265008, 7824058544); S.Gomati, Executive Officer, for Paaparapatty town panchayat (04342-248048, 7824058547); S.Geetha, Executive Officer, for Pennagaram town panchayat (04342-254073, 7824058549); R.Jegadesan, Executive Officer, for Kambainallur town panchayat (04346-267460, 7824058551);G.Nagarajan, Executive officer, for P.Millapuram town panchayat (04346-244437, 7824058552), N.Kumuda, Executive Officer, for Paapireddipatti town panchayat (04346-246462, 7824058548); S.Dorothy, Executive Officer, for Palacodde town panchayat (04348-222002, 7824058546); Murugesan, Executive Officer, for Karimangalam town panchayat (04348-241248, 7824058545) and P.Shankar Ganesh, Executive Officer, for Marandahalli town panchayat (04348-233355, 7824058550).