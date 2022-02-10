Polling materials despatched to local bodies in Salem

The electronic voting machines (EVMs) and other polling materials were despatched from the strong room on the Government Arts College premises to the respective local bodies.

District Collector S. Karmegham oversaw the despatch of materials in the presence of representatives from recognised political parties. Elections are being conducted to the Salem Corporation, six municipalities– Attur, Mettur, Edappadi, Narasingapuram, Idanganasalai and Tharamangalam – and 31 town panchayats.

The EVMs and other polling materials would be placed in the strong rooms of respective local bodies.

According to the district officials, 867 voting machines and 854 control units (including reserve) have been allotted for 709 polling booths in Salem Corporation, 329 voting machines and control units for 273 polling stations in six Municipalities, 644 voting machines and control units for 532 polling stations across 31 Town Panchayats.

COVID-19 safety gear such as masks, face shields, hand gloves, hand sanitisers, and PPE kits have also been sent to the local bodies.