Polling for seven posts in local and urban bodies held in Erode district

An elector casting her vote at a polling station in Moolapalayam to elect the ward member for 46 Pudur panchayat in the casual election held in Erode on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Polling for the posts of five village panchayat ward members and two town panchayat ward members was conducted in the district here on Saturday.

The casual elections for the posts of 14 village panchayat ward members and two town panchayat ward members were announced for which nominations were accepted from June 20 to 27. While nine candidates were declared as unopposed, election was held for the wards Singampettai (Ward 2) in Ammapettai taluk, Periyapuliyur (Ward 3) in Bhavani taluk, Thoppampalayam (ward 3) in Bhavanisagar Taluk, Kottu Pullampalayam in Gobichettipalayam taluk and 46 Pudur (ward 1) in Modakkurichi taluk. Polling was held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at five polling stations in which a total of 14 candidates were in fray.

In election to Athani (ward 3) and Ammapet town panchayats (ward 2), six contestants were in fray and polling was conducted at two polling stations. Local holidays were declared at areas where polling was conducted. Polling was held peacefully and counting of votes would take place on July 12.