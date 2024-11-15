ADVERTISEMENT

Pollachi Vizha to be organised in December

Published - November 15, 2024 06:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Pollachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry will organise “Pollachi Thiruvizha” from December 22 to 29.

A press release said the special events will include heritage tour, helicopter ride, food festival, competitions and exhibitions for school students, and happy ride. Rekla race, art exhibiton, cycle rally, sports tournaments, musical and dance presentations, and walkathons will also be held throughout the day.

It will be a celebration of the vibrant culture, tradition and heritage of Pollachi, the release said. For details, log on to www.pollachithiruvizha.com or write to info@pollachithiruvizha.com or dial 9965523132 / 8925099628

