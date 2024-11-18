ADVERTISEMENT

Pollachi-Udumalpet National Highway will be made six-lane: MP

Published - November 18, 2024 02:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Pollachi-Udumalpet National Highway will be widened into a six-lane highway to prevent accidents on the stretch, said Pollachi MP K. Easwarasamy after inspecting the road on Monday (November 18, 2024).

Taking into account the traffic congestion on the highway, the Marapettai-Unjavelampatti stretch was widened into a four-lane road, and the service road was barricaded. These barricades, however, reduced the space for the four-lane road, resulting in frequent mishaps.

The MP, Pollachi Sub-Collector Catherine Saranya, and Highways authorities conducted an inspection of the stretch. Speaking to the media afterwards, Mr. Easwarasamy said the stretch from Marapettai to the Industrial Estate would be made into a six-lane road by removing the barricades.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US