Pollachi-Udumalpet National Highway will be made six-lane: MP

Published - November 18, 2024 02:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Pollachi-Udumalpet National Highway will be widened into a six-lane highway to prevent accidents on the stretch, said Pollachi MP K. Easwarasamy after inspecting the road on Monday (November 18, 2024).

Taking into account the traffic congestion on the highway, the Marapettai-Unjavelampatti stretch was widened into a four-lane road, and the service road was barricaded. These barricades, however, reduced the space for the four-lane road, resulting in frequent mishaps.

The MP, Pollachi Sub-Collector Catherine Saranya, and Highways authorities conducted an inspection of the stretch. Speaking to the media afterwards, Mr. Easwarasamy said the stretch from Marapettai to the Industrial Estate would be made into a six-lane road by removing the barricades.

