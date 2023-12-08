Pollachi train passengers seek reduction of travel duration to Coimbatore

December 08, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Pollachi Train Passengers’ Welfare Association (PTPWA) has made a representation to the Divisional Railway Manager, Palakkad Division, for reducing the travel duration of Pollachi-Coimbatore-Pollachi unreserved express special trains (06420 and 06419), and effecting a change in the timing.

People in the three taluks of Pollachi, Anamalai and Valparai will be benefitted if the maximum permissible speed of Pollachi-Podanur section is increased to 110 kmph, S. Balakrishnan, president of the Association, said.

At present, the train takes 75 minutes, starting at 7.25 a.m. and reaching Coimbatore at 8.40 a.m., clocking 36.8 km per hour. In the return direction, the train takes 80 minutes, starting at 6.40 p.m. and reaching Pollachi at 8 p.m. The travel duration could be brought down to 50 minutes, Mr. Balakrishnan said, citing the instance of the Coimbatore-Madurai unreserved daily express (No. 16721) by which passengers could reach Pollachi in 48 minutes, with the same number of stoppages.

The departure time from Pollachi could be changed to 7.40 a.m. and arrival time at Coimbatore to 8.30 a.m. Also, there will be more patronage and increased revenue to Railways if these trains are operated on Saturday evening and Sunday morning as well.

The Association has also emphasised on extension of Pollachi - Coimbatore unreserved express trains to Mettupalayam. Thousands of daily travellers from Pollachi to Coimbatore and Mettupalayam, in the absence of direct daily regular passenger/ MEMU trains between Pollachi and Mettupalayam, travel to Coimbatore North, Thudiyalur, Periyanaickenpalayam, Karamadai and Mettupalayam by road.

Likewise, a daily overnight train from Coimbatore via Pollachi to Chennai Egmore/Tambaram via Palani, Dindigul and Tiruchi will serve the needs of tourists to the Anamalai and Valparai hills; pilgrims to Palani and delta districts, and IT professionals from Pollachi and surroundings who work in Chennai-Tambaram and Chengalpattu regions.

Ernakulam-Palakkad MEMU train

The Association has also made a case for extension of Ernakulam-Palakkad MEMU train (06797/ 06798) to Pollachi/ Palani. The train leaves Ernakulam at 3.10 p.m. and reaches Palakkad at 7.25 p.m. The next day, the train leaves Palakkad at 8.20 a.m. and reaches Ernakulam at 12.30 p.m. The rakes are parked in Palakkad. The train could be extended to Pollachi via Anamalai Road, benefiting traders, pilgrims visiting Anamalai Maasaniamman Temple and Guruvayur Krishna Temple, and tourists bound for Valparai, Anamalai and Parambikulam tiger reserves, Neliyampathy hills, Thirumoorthy hills, Malampuzha Dam and Cochin.

The other demands of the Association included establishment of primary/ secondary train maintenance facilities in Pollachi Junction for operation of more originating trains; restoration of dedicated water pipeline from Aliyar river; and operation of an express train from Pollachi/Coimbatore to Karaikal/Velankanni through Palani, Dindigul, Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam.