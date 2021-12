Pollachi-Tiruchendur train services from Dec. 15

Coimbatore

13 December 2021 23:30 IST

Southern Railway will operate fully reserved express train services between Pollachi and Tiruchendur Junctions via Dindigul, Madurai and Tirunelveli.

A press release said that Train No. 16732 Tiruchendur – Pollachi Fully Reserved Daily Express will leave Tiruchendur at 12.05 p.m. and reach Pollachi Junction at 8.40 p.m. from December 15. Train No. 16731 Pollachi - Tiruchendur Fully Reserved Daily Express will leave Pollachi Junction at 6.40 a.m. and reach Tiruchendur at 3.45 p.m. from December 16.

The stoppages for these train services will be at Gomangalam, Udumalpet ,Palani, Oddanchatram, Dindigul, Ambaturai, Kodaikkanal Road, Sholavandan, Madurai Junction, Thiruparankundram, Thirumangalam, Virudhunagar, Sattur, Kovilpatti, Kadambur, Vanchi Maniyachchi, Talaiyuthu, Tirunelveli, Palayamkottai, Alwar Tirunagar, Nazareth, Kanchanavillai, Kurumbur, Arumuganeri and Kayalpattinam.

