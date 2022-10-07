Pollachi Sub-Collector, Tiruppur RDO shifted

S. Priyanka, Assistant Secretary to Government of India - Ministry of Fertilisers, New Delhi, on repatriation to the State Cadre is posted as Sub-Collector, Pollachi, in the place of Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao.

Similarly, Srutanjay Narayanan, Assistant Secretary to Government of India, Ministry of Skill Development, New Delhi, on repatriation to the State Cadre is posted as Sub-Collector, Tiruppur, in the place of V. Pandarinathan, Revenue Divisional Officer, Tiruppur.