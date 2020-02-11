Pollachi sexual abuse case transferred to Mahila Court

The Coimbatore Principal District and Sessions Court on Tuesday ordered the transfer of the Pollachi sexual abuse case to the Mahila Court, where the next hearing in the case will take place on February 25.

According to legal sources, Principal District Judge R. Sakthivel ordered the transfer of the case during the hearing held at Combined Court Complex on Tuesday.

The accused in the case – K. Thirunavukkarasu, N. Sabarirajan aka Rishwanth, N. Sathish, T. Vasanthakumar and Manivannan – were produced in the court amid high security. After the Judge ordered the transfer and adjourned the case, the accused were taken back to the Salem Central Prison, where they were remanded in judicial custody.

Legal sources said that Judge A. Radhika will hear the case in the Mahila Court on February 25. This is the second time that the Pollachi sexual abuse case is being transferred, as it was initially transferred from the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate to the Principal District Court in January, the sources said.