Pollachi sexual abuse case: police to check authenticity of audio clip

The Coimbatore Rural Police have started investigation into an audio clip of a telephonic conversation in which a man identifying himself as Bar Nagaraj aka A. Nagaraj, who was arrested for the alleged assault on the brother of the complainant in Pollachi sexual abuse case, is heard threatening a woman to withdraw complaint against two persons.

The police said that they were yet to ascertain the authenticity of the audio clip and whether the person issuing the threat in the conversation was indeed Nagaraj.

Three audio clips were circulated on social media platforms in which two men identifying themselves as Nagaraj and Sambath are heard threatening the woman to withdraw a police complaint against Sambath and a woman named Kokila. The men in the clips also threaten to endanger the lives of the woman and her husband upon failing to withdraw the complaint.