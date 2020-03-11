Pollachi sexual abuse case: next hearing on March 24

Coimbatore

11 March 2020 00:19 IST

The next hearing on the Pollachi sexual abuse case will be held on March 24. On Tuesday, all the five accused – K. Thirunavukkarasu, N. Sabarirajan aka Rishwanth, N. Sathish, T. Vasanthakumar and Manivannan – were produced before Mahila Court Judge A. Radhika, legal sources said. Following the adjournment, the accused were taken back to the Salem Central Prison, where they have been remanded in judicial custody.

Man arrested for ‘defamatory’ speech

The Selvapuram police arrested P. Balamurugan (32) aka Ayyavazhi Balamurugan on Tuesday on charges of making defamatory speech against the police and the integrity of the nation. On February 22, he was invited to speak at an anti-CAA protest at Selvapuram, where he allegedly made the defamatory speech, police said in a statement.

The accused was booked under five Sections including 153B (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code and was remanded in judicial custody.

Man held for intimidating constable

Podanur police arrested A. Hakkim (45) on charges of intimidating a head constable during inquiry on Monday.

The accused was booked under Sections 294(b) (uttering obscenities), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 506(i) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and remanded in judicial custody.

Dowry harassment

Based on a complaint lodged by a 27-year-old woman, the All Women Police (East), on Monday, registered a case against her husband and in-laws for torturing her demanding car and jewellery. The accused are yet to be arrested.