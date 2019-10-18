Coimbatore

Pollachi sexual abuse case: custody of accused extended

The judicial custody of the five accused in the Pollachi sexual abuse case was extended till November 1.

According to legal sources, Chief Judicial Magistrate A.S. Ravi on Friday extended the custody of Thirunavukkarasu (27), Sabarirajan aka Rishwanth (25), Sathish (29), Vasanthakumar (24) and Mani aka Manivannan (30). The accused are lodged at Salem Central Prison and the hearing was conducted via video conferencing.

The bail plea filed by Thirunavukkarasu was rejected by the Chief Judicial Magistrate during the hearing, the sources added.

