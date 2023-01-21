Pollachi RTO suspends licences of two private bus drivers

January 21, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Transport Department officials of Pollachi suspended the licences of two private bus drivers and the fitness certificates of the vehicles after they were allegedly involved in an accident in which a woman was killed recently.

Kinathukadavu police sub-inspector P.R. Senthilkumar said Santhosh (30), of Pollachi, and Senthil Kumar (38), of Tiruppur, were booked for rash driving and overspeeding.

He said the accident took place when the bus drivers were competing with each other to reach Pollachi on time. The vehicles hit Angathal (55), of Kothavadi, near Kinathukadavu, and her son Muniappan (35), an intellectually-challenged man, when were attempting to cross the Coimbatore-Pollachi Road in Sendrampalayam on January 17. Ms. Angathal died on the spot and Mr. Muniappan is under treatment, he added.

As recommended by the police, Pollachi Regional Transport Officer P. Muruganantham suspended the licences of the drivers and the fitness certificates of the vehicles, official sources said. Further probe is on, sources said.