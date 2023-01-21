HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pollachi RTO suspends licences of two private bus drivers

January 21, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Transport Department officials of Pollachi suspended the licences of two private bus drivers and the fitness certificates of the vehicles after they were allegedly involved in an accident in which a woman was killed recently.

Kinathukadavu police sub-inspector P.R. Senthilkumar said Santhosh (30), of Pollachi, and Senthil Kumar (38), of Tiruppur, were booked for rash driving and overspeeding.

He said the accident took place when the bus drivers were competing with each other to reach Pollachi on time. The vehicles hit Angathal (55), of Kothavadi, near Kinathukadavu, and her son Muniappan (35), an intellectually-challenged man, when were attempting to cross the Coimbatore-Pollachi Road in Sendrampalayam on January 17. Ms. Angathal died on the spot and Mr. Muniappan is under treatment, he added.

As recommended by the police, Pollachi Regional Transport Officer P. Muruganantham suspended the licences of the drivers and the fitness certificates of the vehicles, official sources said. Further probe is on, sources said.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / road transport / road accident / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.