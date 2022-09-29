Pollachi police station receives bomb threat in postcard

A police station at Pollachi in Coimbatore district on Wednesday received a postcard that threatened of hurling petrol bombs or grenades at 16 locations in the town. The threat letter had the names of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the Popular Front of India (PFI) units at Kumaran Nagar, Pollachi, as the senders.

Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan said a team of the police was investigating the threat received at the Pollachi west station. The letter addressed to the station inspector also said that “We are not against the police. We want to create law and order issues.”.

According to the police, a postman delivered the postcard at the police station on Wednesday morning. The police suspect that the sender could have posted the card through a nearby post office on Tuesday.

The police stepped up security across Pollachi after receiving the postcard. However, no incidents of violence or attacks were reported on Wednesday or Thursday. From the stamping on the postcard, the police identified the post office through which the letter was sent. Visuals from all surveillance cameras near the post office were examined by the police.

Meanwhile, the SDPI issued a statement that the party did not have any connection with the postcard received at the station. The SDPI also sent a petition to the SP seeking action against the sender of the letter.