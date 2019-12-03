Coimbatore

Pollachi organisations demand additional rail connectivity

more-in

Railway stations at Kovilpalayam and Chettipalayam sought

As many as 17 organisations based in Pollachi – including associations of traders, residents welfare and retired government employees – petitioned railway authorities for additional train services to southern districts.

According to B. Mohanraj, Secretary of Pollachi Train Passengers Welfare Association, the petitions, addressed to various railway authorities from the Union Minister of Railways to the General Manager of Southern Railway, highlighted the long-pending demands for restoration of train services from Coimbatore via Pollachi to Rameswaram, Madurai and Thoothukudi, which were operated on the metre gauge line and stopped following the broad gauge conversion.

‘Enhance facilities’

Other demands of the local associations included setting up of railway stations in Kovilpalayam and Chettipalayam along the Pollachi – Podanur section and enhancing facilities at Pollachi Railway Station, Mr. Mohanraj said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 3, 2019 12:20:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/pollachi-organisations-demand-additional-rail-connectivity/article30142640.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY