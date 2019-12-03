Pollachi organisations demand additional rail connectivity

As many as 17 organisations based in Pollachi – including associations of traders, residents welfare and retired government employees – petitioned railway authorities for additional train services to southern districts.

According to B. Mohanraj, Secretary of Pollachi Train Passengers Welfare Association, the petitions, addressed to various railway authorities from the Union Minister of Railways to the General Manager of Southern Railway, highlighted the long-pending demands for restoration of train services from Coimbatore via Pollachi to Rameswaram, Madurai and Thoothukudi, which were operated on the metre gauge line and stopped following the broad gauge conversion.

‘Enhance facilities’

Other demands of the local associations included setting up of railway stations in Kovilpalayam and Chettipalayam along the Pollachi – Podanur section and enhancing facilities at Pollachi Railway Station, Mr. Mohanraj said.