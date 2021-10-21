Pollachi native duped through online trading platform

Coimbatore

21 October 2021 00:26 IST

A 26-year-old man from Pollachi was duped of ₹ 99,400 by an unidentified person on an online trading platform.

The police said that David John, a resident of Aishwarya Nagar near Pollachi, was cheated by the person on the pretext of selling a car through OLX.

Mr. John’s complaint said that he saw an advertisement regarding the sales of a car and contacted the number that was listed as that of the seller on October 15.

The unknown person pretended to be an Army officer and asked Mr. John to pay ₹ 99,400 through another mobile number through a digital payment platform.

Mr. John transferred the money to the phone number on October 16, after which he did not receive any response.

Mr. John lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime station on Tuesday and a case was registered. The Cyber Crime police are trying to trace the fraudulent seller.