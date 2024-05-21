ADVERTISEMENT

Pollachi Municipality tax collector arrested while taking bribe

Published - May 21, 2024 10:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), on Tuesday, arrested a tax collector of the Pollachi Municipality on charges of demanding and accepting ₹6,000 as bribe from a woman lawyer.

The arrested has been identified as Yogenthiran (38).

According to the DVAC, Naseema, a lawyer from Zamin Uthukuli, bought a property at Jothi Nagar in Pollachi and got it registered in her name in May 2023. She applied for a name transfer in property tax records on February 15 this year, after paying all the dues and fees.

Tax collector Yogenthiran carried out a filed survey on March 23 and contacted Ms. Naseema at night, demanding a bribe of ₹6,000 for processing her application. Yogenthiran continued to demand the amount as bribe when Ms. Naseema’s colleague Prasath Kumar approached to know about the status of the application on May 6. Ms. Naseema approached the DVAC.

The DVAC sleuths led by Additional Deputy Superintendent of Police M.P. Dhivya laid a trap and arrested Yogenthiran when he accepted the bribe on Tuesday.

