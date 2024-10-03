GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pollachi Municipality begins sterilisation of street dogs

Published - October 03, 2024 07:51 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Pollachi Municipality, with the help of NGOs in Tiruppur, has begun capturing street dogs to perform Animal Birth Control surgeries. The plan is to catch 20 dogs out of the estimated population of 1,300 dogs and take them to Tiruppur for perform Animal Birth Control surgery. After one week, the dogs will be translocated to their own habitat. In the first phase, the Pollachi Municipality plans to do sterilise 500 dogs, out of which in the first round 21 dogs were operated upon.

