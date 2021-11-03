Pollachi MP alleges ‘step-motherly treatment’ by Palakkad Railway Division

Pollachi MP K. Shanmugasundaram, on Tuesday, condemned the Palakkad Division of Southern Railway for its alleged “continuous neglect” in resumption of trains being operated via Pollachi and Kinathukadavu Junctions and accused the railway authorities of “step-motherly treatment” towards the two junctions.

In a letter to Trilok Kothari, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Palakkad Division, Mr. Shanmugasundaram highlighted the delay in completion of the foot over bridge construction works at Kinathukadavu Railway Station.

According to a Right to Information reply, the project worth ₹ 1.38 crore was sanctioned on November 22, 2019. However, it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The project’s expected date of completion is December 31 this year.

The trains that were operated in the Pollachi-Kinathukadavu-Podanur section till March 2020 before COVID-19 lockdown and the trains operated in the metre gauge era are yet to be resumed despite multiple appeals made in the past, according to the letter.

Delay in resumption of these train services is resulting in wastage of public money spent on gauge conversion and rail electrification works, the MP alleged, seeking the DRM’s intervention into the grievances of the residents of Pollachi Parliamentary constituency.