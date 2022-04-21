Pollachi Jn. among 19 railway stations chosen for ‘One Station One Product’ scheme

The Palakkad Division of Southern Railway has chosen Pollachi Railway Station and 18 other stations to implement the 'One Station One Product' scheme, wherein local products will be placed in stalls for sales.

A release said that the Palakkad Division has invited expressions of interest (EOI) from agencies, organisations and individuals, who are willing to set up stalls for display and sales of local products at the 19 railway stations.

The identified railway stations in Palakkad Division for this scheme are: Pollachi, Palakkad, Ottappalam, Shoranur, Angadippuram, Nilambur Road, Tirur, Kozhikode, Quilandy, Vadakara, Mahe, Thalassery, Kannur, Payyannur, Nileshwaram, Kanhangad, Kasaragod, Mangaluru Central and Mangaluru Junctions.

The 'One Station One Product' scheme aims to encourage local artisans, potters, weavers/handloom weavers, craftsmen and tribal people by providing opportunities for the promotion and sale of their products at railway stations, the release said. Further details regarding submission of EOIs are available at https://sr.indianrailways.gov.in and the submissions must be completed by 4 p.m. on Friday.