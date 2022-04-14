Pollachi GH gets a facelift as CM inaugurates 20 paediatric, adult ICU beds

Coimbatore District Collector G.S. Sameeran (third right) and Pollachi MP K. Shanmugasundaram (second right) at the new ICU facility for children and adults at the District Headquarters Hospital, Pollachi, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The District Headquarters Hospital, Pollachi, got a facelift with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurating 20 new Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds through video conferencing on Thursday. Of the 20 beds set up at ₹3.21 crore, 12 are designated for paediatric patients and eight are for adults.

The new ICU beds were added to the hospital under the Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package (ECRP-II). According to a release from the district administration, the 12 paediatric ICU beds were set up at ₹1.97 crore. The eight adult ICU beds were added to the hospital at ₹1.24 crore.

Officials with the hospital said the 20 ICU beds were set up to improve the facilities at the hospital as part of the preparedness against COVID-19 and similar medical emergencies in the future.

The hospital already has 462 beds including a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and a Special Newborn Care Unit – together having over 30 beds. There are also 10 general ICU beds.

Coimbatore District Collector G.S. Sameeran, Pollachi MP K. Shanmugasundaram, Joint Director Health Services E. Chandra, Pollachi Municipality Chairperson N. Shyamala, hospital’s Medical Superintendent K. Kalaiselvi, Resident Medical Officer K. P. Saravanaprakash, Dr. Raja and the staff were present when the Chief Minister inaugurated the new ICU beds.

RT-PCR laboratory getting ready

Officials at the hospital said an RT-PCR laboratory was being readied at the hospital, works of which were expected to be completed soon. At present, samples from patients, mainly that of people with COVID-19 symptoms, were sent to Coimbatore for RT-PCR tests.