Pollachi court awards jail term for two from Sivaganga for dacoity

November 09, 2023

A court in Pollachi on Wednesday sentenced two men to undergo seven years of imprisonment in connection with a dacoity they committed in 2014.

The punishment was awarded to K. Kalyanasundaram (38,) and T. Karthik Kumar (33), both from Sivaganga district.

According to the police, the two men entered the house of one Kathirvel within the limits of the Pollachi taluk police station in 2014, assaulted him brutally and stole valuables.

The court found the two men guilty of charges that had been framed against them and awarded a fine of ₹7,000 each.

Three arrested for robbery

The Pollachi East police on Thursday arrested three persons who robbed a man of his mobile phone. The arrested were identified as Praveen Kumar (22), Thahir Hussain (22) and E. Mohan (24), all from Pollachi. The three men landed in the custody of the police during a vehicle check near a cinema hall at Pollachi on Thursday. They had robbed a man, namely Sivadasan, of his mobile phone when he was walking along a road at Pollachi on November 7.

